Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date hopes, filming wraps

For everyone out there who loves Superman & Lois, it is easy to consider this a pretty bittersweet time. How else can you describe the big news today?

Well, for everyone who is feeling a little impatient, you can rejoice in the fact that filming has now wrapped on the finale. Unfortunately, this also means that filming has wrapped on the entire series. It is a tough thing to digest, given that Superman & Lois feels like a show that existed in a time where it never got the full audience it deserved. It had to weather the storm of a dramatically-changing industry as well as new ownership, both in the CW and DC Studios world. We are at least grateful that the network and/or James Gunn understood the level of quality present here and wanted to see things through until a proper conclusion was reached. Now, that has happened.

While there are not many details available about the end of Superman & Lois as of right now, Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) did reveal on Instagram a couple of weeks ago that “It Went By So Fast” is the title for the final episode. That fits just about as well as anything we could have possibly thought of over time.

So when will you actually see the show premiere? The CW confirmed a while back that the plan is to release the final episodes this fall; given the history of releases at the network, we tend to think you will see it in October. Regardless of how big the promotional campaign is on the local network, let’s hope that a lot of viewers discover it and/or check out how the story ends. This is a prime example of a show that understood the equal importance of both Superman as well as Clark Kent. That is something that so many movies as well as TV shows have failed at over the years.

No matter how Superman & Lois ends, we imagine it will be emotional. Get prepared accordingly.

What do you most want to see on Superman & Lois season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come around for some other updates.

