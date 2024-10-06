The Golden Bachelorette: Charles Ling on fan-favorite status

We’re not sure that there is any one person as beloved in Bachelor Nation right as Charles Ling on The Golden Bachelorette. After all, consider what we have seen from him! He’s got an incredibly touching story that makes him endearing, but that is without even mentioning the fact that he has such a natural curiosity about life and his surroundings.

After all, consider that some of the best moments of the season are of him exploring the mansion — or, him just wandering around a drugstore. He exudes kindness and while we often worry about if these people are exactly what they seem, there is some evidence that he may actually be the real deal.

Speaking to NBC News, Charles admits that he has not even seen much of the show yet. He also noted while traveling in China that it was “a surprise. And a big surprise” that he is so popular, noting that he does not read a whole lot of feedback.

Is this the rare reality TV contestant who goes on a show, has an experience, and then goes back to his normal life? Maybe that is the case here to a certain extent. We do believe that Charles will hear more feedback over time, especially with there being some sort of Men Tell All later on in the season.

Will Charles and Joan end up together?

Trust us when we say we’d love nothing more than to see it happen, but it also does not feel altogether likely. Remember that he is someone who is clearly still going through a lot when it comes to the loss of his life, and we are not sure that he is altogether ready at this point. Nonetheless, this could still be an extremely profound experience for him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

