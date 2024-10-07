Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, October 7, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We probably do not have to tell you this, but enthusiasm for more of the show remains high. There are some teases out there already that signal we could be getting a really exciting batch of episodes coming up, ones that will answer questions and of course, feature some great cases.

So are we at the start of the season just yet? Well … here’s where the bad news comes into play. There is no new episode tonight, but the silver lining here is that you aren’t going to be stuck waiting too much longer to see the cast and crew back. The premiere is set for one week’s time on Monday, October 14, and the series will hit the ground running by taking on a story in “Empty Nest” that gives you updates on everyone. Not only that, but there’s a chance in here to learn about whether or not Jessica Knight is truly happy with her position on the West Coast.

To get a few more updates now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 1 synopsis if you have not already:

“Empty Nest” – NCIS searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation, on the 22nd season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This synopsis does tease the central case, but it leaves out why the episode is titled this. As it turns out, it is going to be because a lot of the team members are off doing other things early on. Torres will be undercover, McGee is looking at a new position, and then you’ve got the questions about Jessica’s future. How will Parker handle all of this?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

