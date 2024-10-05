NCIS season 22: Get ready with Wilmer Valderrama

One week from Monday, we know that NCIS season 22 is going to be premiering — want to know a little bit more all about what’s next?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that all of your favorites are going to be back for more! We know that there was some drama around whether or not Katrina Law would be back as Jessica Knight, but there is no reason to fear. It is similar in a way to how after season 20, there were some major concerns about Wilmer Valderrama’s future. Luckily, it turns out that everything was a-okay there.

Speaking of Wilmer, why not see a little bit more featuring the actor now? If you head over to the link here, you can see a video from the set where the actor mentions the premiere while also promoting his new book titled An American Story: Everyone is Invited. Meanwhile, there is also an Instagram Story that features himself alongside his co-star Sean Murray talking about the show coming back.

We know that for Wilmer’s character of Nick Torres, you will see him through at least the start of the season in a similar spot to where he was when he first joined the team: Doing undercover work. Our hope is that as the season goes along, there will be more opportunities for him to show his vulnerable side. At this point, we do think that there’s a chance for him to find more friendships or even consider a relationship again. (We did love him and Bishop, but is she ever coming back?) Torres has gone through some really dark stuff over the past few years and by virtue of that, it would be nice for the character to find more happiness and peace.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

