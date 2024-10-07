9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 4 spoilers: An awkward dinner

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 4 is going to be coming onto Fox in one week’s time and with that, a transition is ahead. It seems like we are done with the three-part premiere event now, which may mean that the writing is moving in a bit more of a story-of-the-week direction.

Are we upset about that? Hardly, as this is more of the show’s bread and butter. There is a chance in here to see some more isolated rescues but beyond just that, some personal stories that will flow through the rest of the season in one way or another. A big one is going to involve Tommy and Trevor, who are trying to figure out the future of their blended family. Odds are, there are going to be a few difficult moments that come along with this, especially when you have other people in play including Trevor’s ex in Cassandra.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 4 synopsis:

The 126 are called on the scene to a hoarder’s rat-infested house, then are trapped in an elevator as a woman goes into labor; Tommy and Trevor host his ex-wife Cassandra for dinner which goes awry in the all-new “My Way” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, Oct 14 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-504) (TV-14 L)

Are we still hoping that everyone involved in this Trevor situation finds a way to be happy? Sure, but the one thing we know in general with this show is that there are going to be rocky moments. Everyone is going to have a lot to conquer through the rest of the final season — and yes, we still hate the fact that the word “final” is associated with it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

