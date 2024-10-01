9-1-1 season 8 may lead to another ABC spin-off

Is there a chance that a brand-new 9-1-1 spin-off is going to surface on ABC at some point in the future? Let’s just say there are signs…

According to a new report from Deadline, there is some chatter behind the scenes right now about another version of the franchise coming, with Las Vegas being mentioned as a possible setting. This would make sense given its proximity to Los Angeles, making crossovers between the shows a little more viable. Also, we certainly tend to think that there are a LOT of different crises that you can think of courtesy of Sin City.

Unfortunately, it does not seem like there are any active discussions about moving 9-1-1: Lone Star from Fox to ABC, but we would obviously love if a character or two made a migration over. Of course, nothing has been said on that.

So why would ABC even want another spin-off? This is perhaps the easiest thing to answer right now, mostly because they love franchises, mostly because it is so much easier to sell a show like this than something that is brand-new. They also clearly have a great relationship with prolific super-producer Ryan Murphy, who has had a number of series all come on the air here at roughly the same time.

The largest concern that we would have about another version of this show is simply where it would actually land on the schedule. Is there a spot anywhere out there that makes the most sense? ABC’s Thursday-night lineup is stacked already, unless you do something where you air a spin-off between seasons or if Doctor Odyssey does not get picked up for another batch of episodes looking to the spring.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

