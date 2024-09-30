9-1-1 season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Bees versus planes

If you were not aware already, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 2 is already shaping up to be one of the most bonkers episodes we’ve ever seen. After all, you have the continuation of the bonkers bee story from the premiere, and then also a crisis in the skies. We’ve already seen the promos that suggest that Athena may end up having to land a plane, which is somehow both absurd and also completely believable for what we have seen from this show over the years.

Of course, we do wonder how long we’re going to see these bees continue to traumatize the city of Los Angeles, but remember that this is a show that often tells a lot of its stories in three-episode arcs. We don’t tend to think that things are going to be all that different here.

This week, ABC has finally released a few more details for episode 2, which is titled “When the Boeing Gets Tough…” — go ahead and take a look below:

Athena is tasked with safely delivering a prisoner to testify on a high-profile case. Meanwhile, a light plane is hit by a swarm of bees and sent careening into a passenger plane.

Is there going to be another cliffhanger at the end of this episode?

While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, let’s just say that there is a pretty good chance of that! We would be pretty shocked in the event that there isn’t if the plan is to continue the bee story a little while longer.

If there is one more thing that we’re feeling right now, it is considerable optimism towards Athena’s future. Under no circumstance do we think the show should be removing this character from the board — why in the world would they?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

