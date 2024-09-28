9-1-1 season 8 episode 2: EP on Buck, Tommy relationship

As we get prepared to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 2 on ABC next week, are we going to continue seeing Buck and Tommy in a reasonably good place?

One of the things that we obviously know is that with a drama series like this, a lot of conflict is by and large a given. By virtue of this, it would be silly to assume that we are going to see these characters in a great place for the entirety of the next several weeks.

However, at the moment the two of them are doing rather well, and that is something to be happy about — and rest assured, it is also something that the producers plan to explore. Speaking to TV Guide in an interview after the premiere, showrunner Tim Minear had the following to say about it:

I’m sort of playing the honeymoon period, and it is a honeymoon period in a lot of ways for Buck because not only is this somebody he really likes and they have some chemistry together, it’s the first time he’s been with a man. So it’s exciting and new in the [same] way that you have a crush when you’re 16. It’s that feeling, right? It’s just great. So that’s where Buck and Tommy are, at the beginning of this season.

If there are any growing pains that will come within this relationship, it may just stem from the two just better understanding each other — honeymoon phases can lead to really beautiful relationships, but it often takes a lot of work and constant communication. We can’t sit here and say for sure that the two are going to go the distance, but this will be a really interesting relationship for the writers to explore over the next little while. We’re excited to dive more and more into it.

