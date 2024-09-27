9-1-1 season 8 episode 2 promo: Will Athena survive plane crash?

Based on the preview that is out there for 9-1-1 season 8 episode 2 at ABC, there is one thing that we can say: Athena is in danger. Sure, this has happened to her a million times before over the years, but does that ever make things any easier?

What we can at least say is this: Angela Bassett’s character could be counted upon to try and land a plane. That’s not something that she deals with on a daily basis!

So, is she going to be able to pull this off? Let’s just say that at this point, we have learned to not count Athena out at virtually any point. This is someone who is smart, resourceful, and has been at her job for a long time. She’s also going to have help from the team on the ground, so it is not some situation where she is going to be forced to go it alone. The biggest thing that she just has to do is still in communication and work with everyone to make absolute certain that they can land the plane safely and get everyone on the ground in one piece.

The promo tonight did refer to this as part two of a three-part event, so know that whatever happens here is going to almost certainly carry over into the third and final part. This is of course something that the series has done a number of times over the year, but they’ve smartly worked to make sure that no event ever feels too similar from the one that turned up before. There has always been a great, super-concentrated effort to try and mix things up a little bit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

