9-1-1 season 8 premiere: Is Gerrard dead?

Following the events of the 9-1-1 season 8 premiere, have we reached the end of the road for Gerrard? We know how some fans may feel. After all, he has proven himself to be a pretty polarizing character over the years, and we also don’t think that anyone out there is altogether thrilled that he has taken over Bobby’s job.

However, during the episode tonight a moment involving a power saw may have taken his life … or did it? Is this character still out there?

Well, speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Tim Minear gives us a slightly better sense of where things stand at present (with a little humor thrown in):

“Sadly, he’s definitely not dead … We will definitely see a change in some dynamics when he makes his return, but I just don’t know how redeemable Gerrard is on some level. It definitely complicates the situation.”

This is the thing when it comes to Gerrard — we’re not sure that every character out there needs to be redeemed. Some people within the TV world are beyond that. For the sake of this show and its overall story, the biggest thing we’re hoping for is simply a chance to be surprised by what the producers bring us, and if they do feel somehow the same.

Above all else, we just think that there’s a good chance that we’re going to see Bobby eventually get his job back. It does not really matter how it happens so much as it simply does — we don’t exactly think that there are a lot of people out there clamoring for him to remain a technical adviser for some other big-budget TV shows that is meant to, rather hilariously, mimic what we see here on 9-1-1 itself.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

