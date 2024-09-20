9-1-1 season 8: Oliver Stark teases Buck, Tommy story

With the premiere of 9-1-1 season 8 coming to ABC in a mere matter of days, why not take a larger look ahead? There are so many potential stories to think about here but for us personally, we are still very much curious about Buck and Tommy.

After all, how can we not be here? We are talking about a duo that got together last spring and effectively kickstarted a brand new arc for Oliver Stark’s character discovering himself. This relationship could go the distance and even if it doesn’t, you can still argue that it is setting the table for some other things down the road. What this storyline really presents here are options, something that we’re sure the writers appreciate.

Speaking to TV Insider, what Oliver Stark does indicate is that the relationship will still be going strong when the new season kicks off:

“We don’t really have too much of a time jump moving into this season, so the relationship with Tommy is much where it was left off … It is in its early stages. They’re still learning and figuring things out about each other and what a relationship might or could look like.”

Are there going to be some more obstacles coming for the two of them? That is likely, but that’s more the nature of television than any sort of personal indictment on either one of them. This is just a universe where a lot of drama happens for every couple across the board. It has been that way since the beginning of time and unfortunately, there is no evidence that this is about to change.

For now, let’s just try to prepare for a wide array of twists and turns — and of course crises! This show does those better than most.

Related – Be sure to learn more about the 9-1-1 season 8 premiere — are you ready for the bees to turn up?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Buck’s storyline on 9-1-1 season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







