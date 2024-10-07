FROM season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The new arrivals…

As you get prepared to see FROM season 3 episode 4 on MGM+ next week, the town is about to look a little bit different.

After all, just think about what transpired at the end of the episode tonight! Not only is Tabitha back in the town, but she is joined by a few others, as well. Not only is Henry’s father there, but so are the paramedics who were in the ambulance, as well. This could be useful when it comes to having other people who can care for the residents; however, you also need to feed them and do whatever you can to ensure that they are properly cared for themselves. This is a town struggling with food supply, and you also need to do whatever you can to ensure that there is also a proper spot for them to sleep. You don’t exactly what another incident in the middle of the night here…

To get a few more details about FROM season 3 episode 4 (titled “There and Back Again”), go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Boyd is forced to make a tough decision when newcomers arrive in town at nightfall; Victor unearths memories from the past in the hopes of finding answers.

The top story to us entering this episode has to be what happens when Victor sees Henry again after so many years, and if he’s actually going to be able to psychologically handle it. It is important to remember that this is a guy who has gone through some pretty unspeakable trauma and by virtue of that, this is going to be a situation that needs to be handled with a tremendous amount of care.

