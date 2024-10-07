FROM season 3 episode 3: That Tabitha, Henry shocker

We knew that FROM season 3 episode 3 had potential to deliver some jaw-dropping reveals but even still, it was hard to predict that ending!

After all, just two episodes into the season, Tabitha has found her way back to the town. However, it is not in a way that anyone could have necessarily predicted.

Close to the end of the episode, a clearly-exhausted Tabitha was in the car with Henry, where the two were seemingly driving to the place where so much of this first began. While there, she could learn something more to suggest how everyone could get out — or, at the very least, find another beacon of hope.

Then, just about everything changed when she saw the bracelet in the car — one that was identical to one tied to her past with Jim. Something felt off, and everything was too coincidental. She freaked out, which led to an incident on the road and the car being struck. Henry was badly hurt, and the two were taken off in an ambulance … which then saw the fallen tree on the road. They are seemingly now in the community, with two new paramedics at the same time.

Did Tabitha’s decision in the car cause her to go back? Would things have been different if she had not freaked out? These are the questions we are meant to wonder for now, just as we are also curious to learn a little bit more about whether or not she is coming back with information that is actually going to help the rest of her family. (We are already crossing our fingers and hoping that we are going to see Henry and Victor reunite, as this could be one of the most emotional moments of the whole series.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

