Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The continued indecision

As we prepare for day 83 in the Big Brother 26 house, are we going to see some sort of actual decision on who to evict?

This is the part of the season where the game moves as slow as molasses a lot of the time, and that is especially the case here. Rubina and Cam are in danger, and Makensy is the only one voting thanks to the final four Veto. Cam actually asked to talk with her yesterday about the game, she declined for the time being, and then later claimed nobody had approached her. (What?)

For the record, Makensy may be trying to craft a specific narrative in her head since she would rather Rubina stay at this point. Meanwhile, Chelsie would rather have Cam. Chelsie is better set up with Cam, though she may be okay no matter what just because of how good a social player she is. What Makensy needs to actually do here is make some sort of a deal to ensure that she gets taken to the final two by whoever she saves … but will she do it? The problem with her as a player is that she really values such things as “honor” in a game that requires none of it, and doing anything shady like having two separate final-two deals could be a bridge too far for her.

While Makensy makes up her mind (and Chelsie continues to lightly push keeping Cam), the players have been given some entertainment in the form of various games. This is the sort of thing that always happens late in the season. Remember that everyone has multiple days left before eviction and really, only one of them is actually going to be doing something significant in the upcoming days. We’ll see when she makes up her mind.

Related – See more coverage of Big Brother 26 from yesterday

What do you most want to see happen within the Big Brother 26 house today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







