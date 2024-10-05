Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Chelsie’s goal (day 82)

We have made it to day 82 now within Big Brother 26, so what can you expect to see transpire over the course of the day?

Well, we do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of downtime and boredom within the game today, not that this is going to come as all that much of a shock to people out there. There are only four people left, and really Makensy is the only one who has to make a decision thanks to her winning the final four Veto yesterday. She has to decide whether or not to evict Cam or Rubina, and we do think that once again, she is going to be pulled in different directions.

Take Chelsie, who seems to be eager to get rid of Rubina. She has not forgotten that Rubina wanted to potentially go after her in the past; meanwhile, we know that Chelsie would rather have Cam since she thinks that Cam would be more likely to take her.

There is also another important pro-Cam argument to make here, mostly in that Rubina would likely have votes from both T’kor and Kimo at the end. From there, you could argue that if she gets just two more votes, she wins. If Chelsie evicted Makensy over Rubina, for example, at final three, she could be bitter and Rubina would be only a single vote from winning the season.

Basically, what we are trying to say here is that Cam is a safer bet at the end since he does not have many moves separate from Chelsie. We already are seeing her try to sway Makensy to get rid of Rubina, while also reminding her at the same time that the two are going to go to the final two together.

