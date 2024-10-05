Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Final 4 Veto aftermath

Earlier today the final four Veto took place within the Big Brother 26 house — but where do things stand now? Well, there is still a conversation to be had.

If you missed it earlier, Makensy won the Power of Veto and with that, she can cast the deciding vote as to who to send out between Cam and Rubina. Because of the insane way in which the show handles the endgame, she now has several days in which to figure that out. Things are going to get really quiet in there but on the flip side, both parties will have plenty of time to campaign.

For Cam, it feels like he’s got the most work to do. Based on most of the conversations we’ve seen over the course of today we think that he’s the most likely to be evicted between the two. Neither Makensy nor Chelsie is altogether worried about either one of them as competitors at this point, but Cam has won a Veto — and against Tucker, no less. He also has a higher athletic ceiling that Rubina.

Now, is there a way in which the vote here could be swayed? We still think that Cam could try to offer her a deal where he promises her a ticket to the final two if he wins the final HoH. Remember that he could presumably do well in the endurance part of it, and we’ve actually thought for a while that he would be willing to take out Chelsie if it improved his odds of winning. The problem is how aware Cam and Makensy both are about Chelsie likely dominating a jury vote. She’s got the comp wins and the strategic resume; Makensy only has the comp wins.

Over the next few days, we’re going to need at least one of the nominees to develop a killer instinct. Chelsie and Makensy basically feel like they have this in the bag.

