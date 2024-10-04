Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, final four?

Early this afternoon within the Big Brother 26 house, the final four Veto competition took place — and obviously, the stakes were high. This is easily the most important competition of the entire season so far, and what makes it even more interesting to us are some of the scenarios.

After all, consider this: Based on the evidence that we have personally seen so far, you can make a case that everyone from Cam to Rubina to Makensy could be evicted based on who wins this. The only person safe going in was Head of Household Chelsie. She could still choose who cast the vote to evict if she wins this herself, and in some ways, we felt like she was the actual favorite going into the comp. Often, final four Vetoes are about your knowledge of the entire season, and she has studied harder and better than anyone else.

The feeds returned at about 2:50 p.m. Big Brother time, and it was pretty clear almost immediately that Cam did not win. After all, he was by himself sulking while the other three players were together. While nobody was wearing the necklace, we did hear Makensy talk about her outfit for finale night. Apparently, Cam was close, so that does amplify his frustration further.

At the end of the day, the outcome of this game could be determined on who takes the other out between Makensy and Chelsie. We 100% believe that Chelsie would evict her if she gets the final HoH, but would Makensy do the same? She seems like the person who would value “loyalty” and then lose in the final vote. If we were Makensy at this point, we would use the time before the next eviction to try and ensure that she makes some good deals.

