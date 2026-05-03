The Testaments season 1 episode 7: Can Aunt Lydia, Vidala move forward?

As we prepare to see The Testaments season 1 episode 7 on Hulu in a matter of days, is it not fair to say some things are different?

After all, remember the following: We know so much more about Aunt Lydia’s backstory! This includes what she has gone through over time but beyond just that, her time spent with Aunt Vidala. As it turns out, it is far more complicated than we ever imagined. Vidala was once Vivian, a colleague at the school that she worked at before Gilead. The two suffered in a stadium together, but we also saw that Lydia was ready to shoot her if it meant her own survive. (Were her gun actually loaded, she would have done that very thing.)

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Speaking to People Magazine now, Ann Dowd notes that she would be very-much surprised in the event that Lydia and Vidala ever truly move past what happened:

“There is really no way to put that behind you. You almost killed me. That can just be the starter of so many choices you make in your life. And I just personally don’t see it turning.”

Based on where things stand right now, it may be easy to assume that Vidala is just buying her time now and waiting on the right spot to betray Lydia in full. She already has an opportunity of sorts courtesy of Commander Judd. The question that we have is whether or not Lydia thinks they can move forward and work together. If she actually did help Vidala get to where she is right now, she could be of the belief that it is somewhat water under the bridge … but we also tend to think she’s more self-aware than this. After all, we are talking here about a character who has been hyper-focused on survival for the bulk of her existence in this universe.

Related – Get some more news now on The Testaments, including other thoughts on what is ahead

What do you think is going to happen with Vidala and Lydia on The Testaments moving forward?

Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

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