The Testaments season 1 episode 7: Who is matched with Agnes?

As we get prepared to see The Testaments season 1 episode 7 on Hulu next week, there is a cliffhanger we want answers to — and ultimately, it is pretty darn simple. Who are some of the main characters going to be matched with?

Well, at this point, let’s just say there are reasons to be both nervous and fearful. Agnes is someone who obviously wants to be paired with Garth, and Aunt Lydia has already brought him to the table as a future Commander. With that being said, is there a chance that this happens? Let’s just say that we’re not optimistic, as Lydia seems to be more about struggle and preparing the women for a tough life.

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Speaking to Variety in a new interview, here is some of what Mabel Li (who plays Aunt Vidala) had to say about what could be coming up in episode 7:

“Agnes might not be the most satisfied with her match … I think it’s a really mixed reaction amongst that friendship group. I think some people will get who they want, and some people will be quietly disappointed.”

None of this bodes well for Agnes, does it? We ultimately have to hope that if nothing else, Agnes is left in a situation that she can escape from at some point. As for Becka, we are also immensely afraid given the fact that we are talking about a woman who does not have a great deal of options.

It is true that in its totality, The Testaments is a show about struggle. We also are still wanting it to be, eventually, a show about hope. A revolution could still be coming, though it may take some time for us to actually make it to that point.

Related – Get some other news on The Testaments now, including what else is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 7 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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