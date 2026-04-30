The Testaments season 1 episode 7: More on Lydia, Daisy mystery?

Heading into The Testaments season 1 episode 7 over on Hulu, we are certainly hoping or a few big-time reveals. How can we not? That feels even more the case thanks to what we know now about Aunt Lydia.

Want a little more insight? Well, at the end of episode 6, we had a chance to understand what Ann Dowd’s character is jotting down all sorts of things regarding Commander Judd, and it is our hope that eventually she may bring some of his dark truths to light. Of course, there’s a fear that Lydia may disappoint since she is hardly the show’s most virtuous character. Things are complicated, as they often are.

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Speaking of complicated, there is another mystery we are still left to wonder: What does Lydia know about Daisy? It can’t be a coincidence that the Mayday mole just so happens to be at her school — and also tied in some way to June’s daughter, right? This is a fun thing to think about, that much is for sure.

Of course, do not expect Dowd to give much away at this point. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the actress had to say on whether June and Lydia orchestrated Daisy’s arrival:

I don’t have the answer for you. I’m very interested myself in finding that out. That’s an interesting theory [that June and Lydia may be communicating]. But hey, we’re in season one. Of course, the hope is to go many seasons, so it’s going to be an extended storytelling.

At the moment, a season 2 for The Testaments has yet to be revealed. Fingers crossed that we learn something more there sooner rather than later…

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next The Testaments episode

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 7?

Do you believe that another big Lydia reveal is coming? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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