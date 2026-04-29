The Testaments season 1 episode 7 preview: The match results

As we do get prepared to see The Testaments season 1 episode 7 on Hulu, it feels like one story will stand out above all others: The matches. Doesn’t that make sense? For the time being, it certainly appears as though that is the case. This is a story that just ended, after all, on a big cliffhanger with Agnes. She got Aunt Lydia to consider bringing Garth in as an eligible Commander, but does that mean she will actually be matched with him?

Well, here is where we will remind you that Lydia prefers to ensure that people are hardened for the events to come — one of the many things that makes this character so complicated.

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To get a few more details here on what is to come, let’s start with the fact that The Testaments season 1 episode 7 is titled “Commitment.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage further:

As Daisy’s secret past threatens to surface, Agnes grapples with an unwanted match and a forbidden crush. Becka meets with potential matches and finds unexpected kindness in one of them.

By the end of this episode, we do tend to think we’ll have answers to some all-important questions — and beyond just that, a much better sense of what the remainder of the season will look like. There are ten episodes here from start to finish, and that will hopefully lead into an eventual season 2. For now, it does feel like it is close to a sure thing here that we are going to be getting more of the series down the road.

Ultimately, we still are the belief that a big part of this season is going to be about a road to revolution; it just remains to be seen who will actually be a part of it.

Related – See even more discussion now about The Testaments and this week’s installment

What do you most want to see moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 7 when it airs?

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