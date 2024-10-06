Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7: About that note…

As we get ourselves prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7, let’s just say there are layers to everything.

After all, let’s start things off here by reminding you of the fact that there is clearly one story that the producers want you paying attention to: Melissa McCarthy coming on board as Charles’ sister. This is something that the show has hyped up ever since the season 4 trailer release, and we’re sure that there is going to be a lot of comedy that comes along with it.

However, is this whole story a smokescreen? The thing we’re honestly going to be a lot more razor-focused on at this point is that message at the end of last episode — after all, how can you not given the “I’m Watching You.” note?

As we’ve pointed out in a number of other articles over the week plus the video above, the font and style of the message was extremely similar to the first season with the note on Jan’s door, and it is important to remember with this show that just about everything is done for a reason and this has to be the same.

Given that there are only four episodes left at this point, we tend to think that the writers are going to be moving some things forward at a fairly rapid pace — and honestly because they have to. We do think that Sazz’s murderer could be solved this season, but beyond that? This is where a certain amount of mystery lies, and given that the note on Jan’s door was back in season 1, things could be getting much more complicated and soon.

