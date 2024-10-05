Only Murders in the Building season 4: How many villains?

As we prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7 on Hulu, there is at least one villain to confront! By that, we are speaking specifically about whoever is responsible for what happened to Sazz Pataki at the end of season 3.

However, at the same time can’t you argue that there is something more going on here? We feel like there is potential for this show to actually reveal that there are two or even three people responsible for some very bad things this season. It really just comes down to how you want to look at things.

Take, for starters, the idea whoever killed Sazz is not the same person who actually pulled the trigger. Is there a chance that they were a hired gun? That feels fair to say and beyond just that, you also have to worry now about the idea that there is a second killer given that Dudenoff is also gone. Sure, it is possible that whoever took him out is the same person who eliminated Sazz (they were both in the incinerator), but how can you be assured of anything at the moment?

Then, you also have to add one other, super-bonkers possibility into the mix here: Is there a chance that we’re also going to be seeing someone else involved here who has terrorized the trio from the first season? It feels fair to wonder that, mostly due to the fact that the font on that “I’m watching you.” picture message looked super-similar to what we saw on Jan’s door back in season 1. Is this a coincidence, or is there something more going on here?

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7?

Do you think there are multiple foes that we’re going to see the series take on at this point? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

