Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7: Loose ends?

Based on the end of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6, it feels like you are meant to think about big questions. Of course, you should wonder who killed Sazz Pataki, but you may also be wondering now about some long-term mysteries that have been around since the very beginning.

Take, for example, that note that you saw texted to Charles, Mabel, and Oliver from Sazz’s phone — didn’t that look super-similar to what we saw on Jan’s door back in season 1? That feels intentional, and we know there are also leftover questions from way back when also, including what happened to Winnie the dog. We’re still wondering how Poppy knew so much about the Arconia!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

Speaking to The Wrap, Michael Cyril Creighton (who plays Howard) indicated that there could be a lot of answers coming — though he did not necessarily specify what sort of answers they are:

“We have fans that have many, many theories, and I know there’s some questions that have not been answered that they want answers to … I think some of those questions may be answered this season in a really satisfying way. Not all of them, but I think the audience will be pleased in many ways by getting some solid answers to some difficult questions.”

We recognize that the Hulu comedy has already been renewed for another season and by virtue of that, nobody necessarily has to panic if there are some open threads. Yet, how much does this show want to keep some of those going long-term? You could argue easily that there is a major rest coming and in order to do that, they may have to clean up some questions that have been lingering for a really long time.

Related – See some other news now when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8

What sort of loose ends do you want answers to on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







