The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: An October 2024 update

With us now almost a week into the month of October, what more can we say at this point regarding The White Lotus season 3? Obviously, the show is coming at some point next year, and it has been confirmed that it is going to be eligible for the 2025 Emmys. What that means is pretty simple: There is a pretty good chance at this point that you will see it back at some point from January until March.

Now, this does lead us into the next all-important question: Are we about to learn a little bit more the premiere date this month? Well, there is at least a case to be made for it.

Where do we start here? Well, that’s pretty simple: With an understanding that if The White Lotus does premiere in January, there is a reasonably good chance that we find out more about it soon. That could even be this month!

We have mentioned this before, but the real decision that HBO has to make is whether they are going to air this show before or after The Last of Us season 2, as the shows are almost certainly not going to be airing at the same exact time. One will likely be in January, and the other one will be in March.

What is the focus going to be for the third season ?

Well, for starters, the setting is going to be Thailand, and production has already wrapped up in the country. Spirituality and Eastern religion is going to be a key theme for whatever is coming up, and that means that the show still could look and feel different from anything than anything that we’ve seen so far.

Will there still be a murder at the start of the season? Given what we know this show to be, let’s just say there is a good chance.

