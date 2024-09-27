The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to see a full premiere date for The White Lotus season 3 at some point this fall? Make no mistake that we’d love it, but does that mean we’re actually going to get it?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that there is reason for a certain amount of optimism at the moment. After all, the folks at HBO have given us a pretty particular window as to when the show is going to be back: Think either winter or spring. The series will be apparently in contention for the Emmys in the summer, and that makes us think that at some point this fall, we will have a better sense of what else is ahead.

Here is how you can interpret the next few months, as there are a couple of different scenarios we could foresee taking place. One of the big ones is that we get a premiere date announced in full this fall; if that doesn’t happen, then we are likely to get one for The Last of Us. As for how that correlates to The White Lotus, HBO will likely not be putting the two shows on the air at the same time. That means that if one airs in January, the other one will likely be coming this fall.

So what is the story going to be here for the Mike White series? Well, Thailand is the setting, and we have heard something that makes us think that we are going to be seeing a story that is themed a great deal around spirituality as well as Eastern religion. This was first indicated at the end of season 2, and we do not tend to think that we’re going to be seeing anything different now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus right now, including some other teases from HBO

What do you most want to see entering The White Lotus season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other great updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







