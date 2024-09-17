The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: HBO offers update

It goes without saying that The White Lotus season 3 is going to be hotly anticipated for a number of different reasons. For starters, the show is simply outstanding and there’s going to b a demand with that in mind. Meanwhile, it has a great cast including Walton Goggins and Leslie Bibb, and we are excited to see the new setting in Thailand.

Is someone going to die again at the start of the season? Anything is possible but the good news is that, all things considered, the worst part of the wait appears to be over.

In a new interview with Deadline in the aftermath of last night’s Emmys, HBO head Casey Bloys had the following to say about what the plan seems to be regarding both this show and also The Last of Us, another of their big-time hits:

Well, all I’ll say now, generally first half of the year, I expect them to be in the Emmy window.

This means that both of these shows are going to be arriving before the end of May, which means that one may be in the winter whereas the other is most likely going to be coming in the spring.

What will the order be?

Both shows are done filming, so that may make it slightly harder to project at the moment. Our feeling in general is that The White Lotus feels like it should be the first one to premiere, mostly due to the fact that it does not have anywhere near as many special effects. It could have a little bit of a shorter turnaround time, though it remains to be seen if that is negated at all by having one person in Mike White responsible for a lot of the major duties as the writer / director.

