Saturday Night Live: Nate Bargatze returns as George Washington

The moment that we heard that Nate Bargatze was going to return as host for Saturday Night Live, we knew George Washington would be coming back.

Think back to season 49, where the “Washington’s Dream” sketch was considered one of the funniest sketches out there. Tonight, the show wasted almost time bringing his take on the first President back, as he crossed the Delaware and gave declarations on the future of the country.

There was no singular joke that stands out here; rather, is an amalgamation of various American things that make no sense. Take, the names hamburger and hot dog. Or, how the real purpose of President’s Day is buying a mattress more than anything else. If you love jokes about semantics, word choices, and US history in general, this sketch is for you.

Now, we understand that there are going to be people who are critical of SNL playing the hits here as opposed to doing something that was a little more creative. However, this is a show that gave us a billion iterations of Stefon and nobody cared. Actually, we loved it! We’d love it if we got a new iteration of George Washington every time Nate comes back, similar to how John Mulaney routinely does a musical.

The funniest thing to us about this is that the comedian may have never realized that he would be famous for playing one of our Founding Fathers and yet, here we are. It also helps that it is so random and silly in terms of when we get this. We’re not close to President’s Day or any other time of the year you’d think that we would get this. When it debuted last year, there was not even an election that you could try to tie it to.

