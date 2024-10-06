Saturday Night Live cold open: The Tim Walz, JD Vance VP Debate

There is no need to beat around the bush when it comes to this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open — it had to be the VP Debate.

After all, consider this: There is a reason why the show makes a big deal about airing episodes leading up to Election Day! The big surprise in the early going here was how the show framed it around Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff watching the debate from home.

We honestly wondered how the show was going to handle the debate, given that there was not all that much in the way of major headlines — at least compared to the Presidential Debates that we’ve seen over the past several months. This is probably why the show decided to throw Maya Rudolph in here. The funniest thing that they did during the whole VP Debate part of this was seeing the writers mock how agreeable the two candidates were for the bulk of the debate.

The best thing about these debates is getting to see Andy Samberg as Doug and then also Jim Gaffigan as Walz. We expected to see Rudolph going into the season, but we are still getting accustomed to seeing Dana Carvey here as Joe Biden. So many people have appeared as the President over the years; he is clearly a difficult person to spoof. Luckily, Carvey at least has down some of the vocal affectations.

Will this be the last time we see Gaffigan?

That remains to be seen, mostly because we don’t think the show has much of a need to feature him unless the real Tim Walz generates some headlines. We are going to be getting more of Rudolph and then James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump instead.

