Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 5, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Last week marked the official start to season 50, so why not keep the momentum going?

Of course, we know that with this show and its schedule, nothing is ever really guaranteed … but we do have good news today! You will see the late-night series back in its normal timeslot; Nate Bargatze is returning to host for the second straight year, and Coldplay will be returning to Studio 8H as the musical guest. They are currently promoting a new album in Moon Music.

Bargatze is one of four hosts that are coming before the Presidential Election. Ariana Grande will be taking on the gig on October 12; meanwhile, October 19 is going to mark a chance to see Michael Keaton take on the role. The final show before the election is coming on November 2, and we certainly think that this one will be the most memorable of the group for a handful of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that John Mulaney is back, which almost certainly means that we’re going to see some sort of absolutely insane musical sketch at some point.

Now, we’re sure that there is going to be a new episode the weekend after the election, as well; however, SNL has not revealed what some of their plans are going to be with that. Regardless of the outcome, we’re sure that you are going to see a high-profile host in an attempt to get viewership from all across the country. In general, we know that election cycles are when the show generates a lot of its attention, though that may be a little different this year due to it being such an iconic milestone season.

Related – Good ahead and see some other news on Saturday Night Live, including a House of the Dragon spoof

Is there anything that you are especially eager to see entering Saturday Night Live tonight?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates all about the series coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







