Saturday Night Live spoofs House of the Dragon in deleted sketch

We know that there are often complaints out there about Saturday Night Live for some of their sketches. Here we’re shifting it slightly. We are talking about an unaired sketch that may be better than most of what actually aired last night. Not only that, but it’s a spoof of one of TV’s most-popular series in House of the Dragon.

So why in the world would you not air a sketch with this much potential to go viral? Well, they may have realized that it would generate views on YouTube regardless. This is, at least for now, the only sort of argument that we could understand.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a piece titled “Blonde Dragon People” that revolves around a group of friends sitting down to watch one of their favorite shows. However, you realize soon after that almost everyone has aged too fast and all of the names sound identical. This is one of those shockingly accurate pieces since it reflects almost perfectly one of the big issues that House of the Dragon has — a lack of accessibility to casual fans who will easily get confused.

Ironically, there is nothing in this piece that suggests the HBO show is bad — it’s just hard to follow and really, that is a big part of the fun here. Our hope is just that there are some more opportunities ahead for pieces like this to actually make the show.

For now, we’re just happy that we got to see this piece at all. Given the cost of the costumes and wigs alone, it would’ve been a waste for everyone to make this only for it to then disappear entirely soon after.

Related – Be sure to get some other thoughts all about this past Saturday Night Live episode

What do you think about this Saturday Night Live – House of the Dragon spoof?

Are you sad it didn’t air during the show itself? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







