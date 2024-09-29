Saturday Night Live: Bowen Yang, Moo Deng, & Chappell Roan?

We have to say that entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, the last thing we expected to see was Bowen Yang as Moo Deng. Also, said hippo also turning into a send-up of many of Chappell Roan’s recent comments about becoming famous overnight.

There are so many questions that we have after watching this. First and foremost, who thought of this idea? Also, who thought to connect the hippo to Chappell? What made this so much funnier is that Roan is coming onto SNL a little later this fall as a musical guest — but we tend to think that she’d love it.

We’ll be honest here: The only thing that would have made this better is if the show never mentioned Roan’s name at all and the entire bit was a giant subtweet. Viewers who are connected into pop culture would have obviously figured it out themselves!

