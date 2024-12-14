Fire Country season 3 episode 8 cliffhanger: Will Gabriela die?

We certainly knew entering Fire Country season 3 episode 8 that there could be some sort of cliffhanger. With that, what did we get?

Well, let’s just say that the producers behind the scenes for the Max Thieriot show realized that they didn’t want to leave just one character in danger at the end of the hour; instead, they went with several! Before the story concluded Gabriela was off potentially trapped, and Manny took off in order to find and/or save her. Meanwhile, Bode went underwater with Audrey, who did not know how to swim and was suddenly facing her mortality. Meanwhile, in the midst of all of this Eve found herself constantly beaten down emotionally by her not-so-nice father.

We know that this show has killed off a number of characters over the years (see Cara), so it is certainly possible that they take someone else out of the equation. Audrey is a new character and within that, it is probably the easiest for the show to take her out.

With that being said, it still doesn’t feel like there is any reason to hurry into eliminating anyone … and we should also know that there have been plenty of fake-outs as well. Gabriela and Bode clearly have a lot more story to tell, but we do think it’d be best for the show to move far away from the whole “will they or won’t they” and just get the two of them together. We’ve reached the point where it is almost realistic that they are not with each other, given just how much the two of them clearly care for each other.

Relationship drama like this we’re not as prepared for anymore; at the same time, we are more than ready for these fiery cliffhangers!

What did you enjoy the most about Fire Country season 3 episode 8 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates.

