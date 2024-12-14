Blue Bloods series finale: Is Officer Badillo dead?

We knew entering the Blue Bloods series finale that someone was going to die — after all, there was talk of a funeral scene being shot.

Yet, trying to figure out who was killed proved to be difficult, as a number of press photos more or less revealed that all of the Reagans were still alive. Meanwhile, the same goes for a lot of other fan favorites.

Unfortunately, we learned within the early part of tonight’s episode that it was Eddie’s partner Officer Badillo who was taken out, which was hard given that the two had formed a pretty close friendship over the past couple of years. While the two were not always good friends, they developed a great deal of mutual respect.

If there hadn’t been those funeral scenes teased, when perhaps we would have watched more of the episode with the hope still in mind that he could make it through. Unfortunately, that made us pretty darn pessimistic the moment the incident happened. Badillo was killed, and that was confirmed before we even got to the funeral. Along the way, the Reagans worked together to track down his killer in what proved to be quite the team effort.

Resolving Badillo’s death was the final one that we had a chance to see over the course of Blue Bloods and suffice it to say, it was worth the wait. It effectively elevated the stakes and while we are sad to see a familiar face die before the end, there was a real impact made by it — if you are going to go out on a show like this, it is always better to happen in a way where you stand out.

What did you think about this big death within the Blue Bloods series finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

