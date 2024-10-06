Saturday Night Live: Coldplay performs ‘All My Love,’ ‘We Pray’

We knew entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode that Coldplay would serve as the musical guest. What did they end up performing?

Well, given that the band recently released a brand-new album titled Moon Music (a sequel in some ways to Music of the Spheres), we’re not shocked that they chose to sing “All My Love.” This was an understated, soft ballad that had a pretty clear focus to it. Some of Coldplay’s music lately has been, pun intended, otherworldly. It made sense that the group would try to find a way to ground things a little bit more here. This had some of the XY sound to it combined with a few more modern chord progressions.

We don’t think we have to tell you that this is a polarizing band — it’s been that way for decades! What we will say is that we’ve always enjoyed the show’s commitment to being on SNL over the years and truly creating an authentic environment. Chris Martin’s signature voice occasionally cracks and that’s okay. The emotion in this piece was perfectly placed and we could not ask for anything more.

As for the second song tonight, Coldplay brought out a lot of guests in order to do “We Pray,” one of the more known songs from his album. This was a far more upbeat song that we we had earlier in the episode, and it was also risky given that you had multiple singers out there — there was no guarantee that a lot of the harmonies were going to work!

While we’re not going to say that the band is going to end the night with millions of new fans, at the same time they set out to do exactly what they wanted — and managed to entertain along the way.

What did you think about Coldplay’s performance tonight on Saturday Night Live?

