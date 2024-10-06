Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: October 2024 update

Is there a chance that you are going to learn something more about Bosch: Legacy season 3 between now and the end of October? As per usual, there is a great deal to discuss in light of a lot of recent updates on the show.

After all, it has been confirmed at this point that it is going to be the final season of the Freevee spin-off. It is true that a Renee Ballard spin-off is still coming, and that Titus Welliver is going to premiere over there in some capacity. Even still, though, it is understandable if you are asking questions at this point about whether or not some other familiar faces are going to be turning up, or how much DNA from this show stylistically / tonally will be coming over.

Unfortunately, the one thing that we do not expect is for there to be a lot of season 3 premiere date news coming out this month. Remember for a moment here that the show is already set for March, and that more than likely means that the parties involved here are going to take a little bit more time before they start to hand over any further specifics. We’d love it if there was an exact date revealed by the time we get around to December.

We’re sure that the story for Bosch: Legacy is going to waste little time resolving the big Dockweiler cliffhanger at the end of season 2, and there will be some new cases for Harry and Maddie to take on. Maggie Q is going to appear in at least one episode as Renee Ballard; beyond just that, the only thing that we can say for sure is that clearly, Harry doesn’t die if he is going to be on that spin-off down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

