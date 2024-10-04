Bosch: Legacy season 3: No J. Edgar spin-off coming after the fact

We have known for a while that Bosch: Legacy season 3 (a.k.a. the final season) will be followed by a Renee Ballard spin-off. Unfortunately, a show based on J. Edgar will not be joining its ranks.

According to a report from Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios is not moving forward with the long-simmering spin-off, which would have featured Jamie Hector in the aforementioned role. Based on the original logline for the spin-off, it was noted that the character would be “tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the city’s gritty underbelly, while being chased by his mysterious past.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

So why did Amazon decide against this show? It is hard to figure such things out sometimes, but they may feel like they have enough of the greater Bosch universe through the final season of Legacy and then the upcoming Ballard spin-off. The bummer with this news is simply that there have been people waiting for confirmation here, one way or another, for quite some time. We will be honest and admit that the lack of news for the past six or so months made us pretty pessimistic that the project would be going forward.

Given that the Bosch universe is still pretty intertwined, we suppose it is possible in theory that J. Edgar could still end up returning somewhere else. However, nothing has been confirmed here for the time being. For the next few months at least, we do tend to think that the third season of Legacy will be the top priority for Amazon / Freevee when it comes to promotion.

Related – When exactly can you expect the Bosch: Legacy premiere to air?

Are you bummed that there will not be a J. Edgar spin-off coming after Bosch: Legacy?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there re a lot of other updates ahead on the rest of the universe.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







