Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

Are we on the cusp of getting an official, concrete Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date? It certainly seems like we are close!

After all, there are a few different things to remember here, starting with the fact that it was recently announced that the Freevee drama is coming back in March — however, it is also going to be the final season. That’s certainly not something that we like to think about and yet, we’re not super-surprised given that some of these characters have been around a good decade. It made sense that we would get to a point where some loose ends were going to start to be tied up and now, here we are.

Based on the aforementioned March window, it does feel abundantly clear to us that there’s a really good chance an exact date will be revealed this fall. If not, then it will likely come out in January. Amazon is going to want some time to properly promote this show across a number of their platforms and all things considered, why wouldn’t they? This is a great opportunity for them to ensure that the series ends on a great note and also sets the stage for what else is coming.

After all, the following is probably the most important thing that we can state right now: Bosch: Legacy is far from the end of this franchise. We know that there is a Renee Ballard series on the way starring Maggie Q (one that will feature Titus Welliver at times), and who knows what other characters could end up turning up here and there? Anything feels possible, just as we would not be shocked if there were other spin-offs someday.

