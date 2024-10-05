The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: October update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 between now and the end of October?

At this point, we certainly understand if there is a great deal of curiosity about the show’s future, especially since fellow spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is currently on the air. The Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan show actually premiered prior to the Daryl spin-off so at this point, it’s not hard to figure out why some out there may be starting to feel a little bit more impatient.

So when it comes to a season 2 premiere date for Dead City, we could say that there is at least a small chance that some more specifics could be coming before the month is over. After all, shouldn’t the powers-that-be want to do something to hype up the new season while Daryl’s is still on? There are not any other spin-offs coming in between the two shows, so this is a golden opportunity to start revealing stuff.

Because of what we mentioned above, we will argue that there is at least a slight chance that something more is revealed about Dead City this month, whether it be a premiere date or some other details on the story. Our general feeling is that we could return to Negan and Maggie’s world around February or March, but a lot will depend on what AMC decides for some of their other shows. Remember that we also have both Dark Winds and Mayfair Witches coming at some point, and they are certainly two other shows to keep your eyes peeled for, at least for the time being.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 over at AMC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

