The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: Next phase

For everyone out there eager to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 at AMC, let’s just go ahead and share some good news: We are inching ever closer! While we don’t expect to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan back until next year, we can at least give another update on the current state of things.

After all, filming is already done! The cast and crew actually wrapped this part of the process last month, which means that all things considered, everyone was able to wrap up the eight-episode arc in a fairy short amount of time. (Filming started up in the spring in Massachusetts.) As for what that means when it comes to a premiere date, it’s simple: Everything will depend on the state of post-production, plus when the network also feels like the remaining episodes are actually ready to go.

One of the reasons why AMC already confirmed a 2025 premiere date for Dead City is that it alleviated some of the pressure for them to have to rush things along, which of course is something that they probably appreciated. It also means that they can spend a lot of time promoting what is actually ahead, and that could mean a number of different things with Negan actually running New York City — albeit from a position of reluctance.

In general, we do think there’s potential for season 2 to arrive as early as January or February, but a lot of it is really going to come down to just one thing: Where they want this show to stack up with the rest of their lineup! After all, they also have a new season of Mayfair Witches set for 2025, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

