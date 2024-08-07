The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: August update

At some point this August, are we going to learn a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Of course, on the surface we don’t think we need to tell you that the demand for something more from the show is here. There was a presentation last month at San Diego Comic-Con featuring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen a little bit of footage for what lies ahead. All of this bodes well for a return in early 2025 … right?

Well, the good news is that we do think that AMC is going to bring the zombie drama back at some point in the first half of next year, but that doesn’t mean that a premiere date is about to come out. Odds are, there will not be such a reveal this month; personally, we’d be surprised if there is any sort of news at all until October or November, given that for the next little while, the focus will be on a different Walking Dead spin-off in Daryl Dixon.

Another question to wonder here is whether or not AMC will choose to prioritize Mayfair Witches ahead of The Walking Dead: Dead City in 2025 — personally, we do think that the Alexandra Daddario drama will come first. This is not so much about prioritizing as it is the fact that it will have been longer since viewers have seen an Immortals Universe show; also, Mayfair Witches started production a good bit earlier on its second season and will have more time to get itself together. This is why, at least to us, it makes the most sense to see Negan and Maggie back in action either in February or March.

If nothing else, can we at least rejoice in the fact that there is a good story seemingly coming for these characters? There is potential for there to be a lot of cool stuff, including some relentless action and also a role reversal with Maggie needed to save Negan.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

