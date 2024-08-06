The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Negan’s struggle

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 over on AMC, there are so many things to think about! Where do we start? Well, a good place is noting that at the center of the story is going to be some sort of role reversal.

After all, remember for a good part of the first season, the story was significantly about Negan actually working to help Maggie, who found herself going through an enormously hard time after her son was taking. Moving forward, Negan is going to be a prisoner in his own way, forced to basically utilize his Negan persona to do some things that he actually does not want to do. Seeing how he handles being “in charge” of New York City is going to be incredibly fun to watch, but also how Maggie is going to be able to save him … if she can.

Speaking in a new interview with Den of Geek, here is some of what Jeffrey Dean Morgan had to say about his character’s struggle coming up:

“… I think that Negan has a way with people and he’s good at reading people. Because of that, he’s able to sometimes charm them, sometimes manipulate them. I talk about this a lot, about Negan being a chess player and always being a move or two ahead, but this season I feel like we find him in a spot that he’s never been in before. He’s a lot more vulnerable and he’s in a sticky situation, sort of needing Maggie to come save his ass, really.”

The most important thing to think about here is really this: Negan and Maggie are never going to be the best of friends. A big part of what makes this show so interesting is going to be seeing how the two of them continue to find ways to be in one another’s lives.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

