The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: Possible reveal?

Is there a chance that a reveal for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is coming within the relatively near future?

On paper, you could say that the odds of this are fairly low, mostly for one simple reason: The show is not coming back until we get around to 2025. Why in the world would AMC announce something so early? Well, some of it may just come down to timing and opportunity … and there is a great one coming.

For those who are not presently aware, the network is going to be bringing back the zombie spin-off for a panel discussion on Friday, July 26 at San Diego Comic-Con, which is of course a pretty familiar place for the franchise at this point. There are going to be some other shows that do have trailers and all sorts of big stuff revealed there, and it makes sense of course to wonder about more here!

So what could you theoretically see revealed? AMC is promising that there will be some sort of preview for what lies ahead in regards to Negan and Maggie, but they have not said all that much when it comes to a premiere date as of yet. Our hope is just that there’s going to be a great opportunity to see at least a few minutes of footage.

As for a possible premiere date reveal…

There is a chance but for now, we tend to think that it is a small chance. After all, we don’t tend to think there is a super-extreme reason to think AMC will share something this early. More likely, they will share an approximate time of year for Dead City at the convention, and then release something more specific during the run of Daryl Dixon.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC?

When in 2025 do you think the show is actually going to premiere? Share right now in the attached comments, and come back for more!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

