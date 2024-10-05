The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: October 2024 update

What is happening when it comes to The Morning Show season 4 over at Apple TV+? Rest assured, more episodes are coming. Filming has been going on for a good while already!

Because of this, the #1 thing that we have to think about here is rather simple: When are we actually going to see Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and the rest of the cast back? How long are we actually going to be stuck waiting here?

Well, the bad news is that as of this writing, it is very hard to imagine that there is going to be some sort of announcement on a return date this month. Heck, we’d be surprised if there is any discussion on a premiere through the rest of the year. Our sentiment is that The Morning Show is most likely going to be coming back in either late spring or early summer of next year and if that is the case, the earliest we imagine that a premiere-date announcement will come is at some point around March.

As for what the story is going to be here moving forward, early signs suggest that we are going to be seeing something around an election. This will be a chance to really dive more and more into how networks cover such an event, and it is a great vessel to also talk about some other big events that are happening in the world of the show. After all, it still remains unclear if Bradley Jackson is going to be able to stay at UBA long-term. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen how Alex is going to continue to evolve as an executive.

Let’s just hope that there are going to be some great storylines beyond what we know right now, and that the series surpasses what was at times a pretty polarizing season 3.

