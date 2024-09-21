The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Now that the start of fall is almost here, is there a chance that we’re going to be getting some news on The Morning Show season 4?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is quite simple: Filming has been going on for the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series for quite some time. This should be enough to make you think that we are getting closer and closer to some sort of updates on when the series is actually going to be back on Apple TV+ … right?

Well, let’s just say that this is where things do start to get a little bit more complicated. As great as it would be to get news on a season 4 over the next few months on the show’s return, that feels unlikely. We’re just too far away still, and we don’t think a start date is going to be announced until after production wraps. Spring or summer 2025 is the most likely window for The Morning Show, and we’re sure there will still be a good campaign around it. While this series may be polarizing, there is no denying that it is one of the more popular shows that Apple has. It also does have a tendency to generate positive reviews and awards-show reception, which is clearly something that they crave.

As for what lies ahead in season 4, it really feels like Alex and Bradley could not be in more opposite positions. After all, Alex is looking to become more of a mogul within the world of UBA; meanwhile, it is not even clear if her one-time co-anchor is even going to have a job after going to the FBI with her brother. There is so much that needs to be sorted out!

