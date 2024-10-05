Gen V season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

We’re now into October 2024, is there some more news that is now about to be revealed regarding Gen V season 2?

First and foremost, this feels like a great opportunity to both set the stage and remind everyone where we are at present. Filming for the popular spin-off to The Boys this past spring, following a delay that came after the tragic death of cast member Chance Perdomo. Scripts were reworked in that time, and all early indications from the producers suggested that they will be killing off his character of Andre.

So when it comes to a season 2 premiere date, early talk is inevitably going to center more around when production wraps up. After that, you can start to move into post-production, visual effects, and starting to circle dates on the calendar. It feels far too early to think that a big Gen V announcement is going to be coming this month, so we’d say to not have too many serious hopes on that for at least the time being.

For now, the best-case scenario we can imagine is that an exact date gets revealed next spring, and that the show airs at some point in either the summer or early fall. It feels clear for now that Amazon is looking to alternate years with this show and The Boys for now — it is possible a few new details on the spin-off come out this month, but we wouldn’t expect anything of the highest overall magnitude.

As for crossovers…

It has already been confirmed that Chace Crawford will be appearing in some capacity as The Deep. Meanwhile, it is fair to imagine that Homelander being able to deputize supes is going to be working its way into this story — remember that Sam and Cate are already involved!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V now, including some other behind-the-scenes teases

What do you most want to see moving into Gen V season 2, and when could it premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







