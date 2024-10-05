Reacher season 3 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that some Reacher season 3 premiere date news is going to come out before the month of October is over?

First and foremost, let’s note this: We totally understand if you are feeling impatient at the moment! It has been a good while now since the second season of the show finished airing; not only that, but filming for season 3 has been done for a while! That has left us all collectively in a position where we are stuck waiting to see whatever Prime Video decides.

It is possible that one reason for the wait here is simply so that post-production on the show can be finished up. However, let’s also not overlook the fact that Amazon has a history of holding onto shows, even after they are ready, to find the right time in order to premiere them. There is no real reason to think that this process has to be rushed along, and we certainly do not think that it will be. If we are lucky, we’re going to see the series back within the first three or four months of next year.

Because of what we just said, the odds of us getting an exact Reacher season 3 premiere date this month are pretty unlikely. It just feels too early in the process right now for the metaphorical veil to be lifted! Our sentiment instead is that come November or December, there’s at least a small chance something more will be revealed.

We do firmly believe that the third season will be worth the wait, no matter how long it is — most early indications seem to suggest that we are getting something more similar to season 1 than season 2, which would mean a lot more solo action and resourcefulness.

When do you most want to see Reacher season 3 arrive over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

