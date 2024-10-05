Grotesquerie season 2: Is a renewal possible at FX?

Following the launch of Grotesquerie over the past few weeks, does it hurt to start to think more about the future? We tend to believe that with almost any show out there, you are going to see conversations about whether or not there will be more — regardless of whether it is being billed as a limited series or not.

When it comes to the Niecy Nash-Betts drama from executive producer Ryan Murphy, let’s just say that everyone involved is doing a great job of being cryptic. This has been billed to date as a ten-episode horror drama, which you could take to mean that this is a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end to it. However, you could also argue that there is a little wiggle room to this assertion.

At the end of the day, we do think that “wiggle room” is precisely what the network is going for here. As the first season goes along, they are likely going to gauge the show’s viewership and determine where they want to go from here. Another factor will be the desire for Murphy and/or Nash-Betts to do more. Given that the title for the series is the name of its central killer, it is harder to imagine that this is going to be another anthology in American Horror Story. Our hope here instead is that a possible season 2 would focus on Lois and another case.

For now, hope is all we can really share — we would love nothing more than to keep this going, but this is probably not a decision that FX has to rush into making. More than likely, they are going to have plenty of time in order to figure this out even after the season is over.

Are you already eager to check out a Grotesquerie season 2 on FX?

