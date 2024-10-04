Power Book II: Ghost series finale: Michael Rainey Jr. on THAT call

Who called Tariq in that finale scene of the Power Book II: Ghost series finale? Let’s just say that you are curious about it, you are one of many.

We’ve all got our theories about what’s going on here but for us personally, here’s what we’ll say: It is likely Tommy Egan who is calling him, and the folks at Starz are setting up some sort of reunion between these two original characters at some point. We know that Power Book IV: Force is ending after the upcoming season, but Joseph Sikora has hinted in the past that it is not necessarily the end of his character’s story. We could see Tariq appear on that show in its final season; or, this phone call could actually be the end of that particular finale, as well.

Based on what Michael Rainey Jr. had to say about that final call to Deadline, he may actually be as anxious for answers as so many of you:

I don’t know what is going on. You know, the Power Universe never ends. Personally, I’m just excited to see what they got next. [When I read that scene], I was thinking, “What are y’all talking about?” I’m excited for whatever. If they call me, I’m picking up my phone. I’m just about giving the fans what they want. If they want Tariq to live until he’s 50, I’ll do that. Tariq is just a call away. I might just have to cut my hair first.

No matter what happens from here, it is pretty clear that Starz is taking #PowerNeverEnds seriously. If this was truly meant to be the end of Tariq’s story, we have a hard time thinking that they would have concluded the finale in that particular way.

