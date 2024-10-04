Power Book II: Ghost season 5: Why isn’t it happening?

Given that tonight marks the series finale for Power Book II: Ghost, it feels like the perfect time to ponder over the following: Why are we not getting a season 5?

Well, as is often the case with TV, you can argue that this is complicated. With this particular show in general, it was not until recently that it actually felt like the final season. Given that Ghost is still seemingly successfully, it is still somewhat baffling why Starz did not push hard for a season 5.

So, how did we get here? Some of it may have been a feeling that after Monet’s death in particular, this version of the story had run its course. However, you could also argue that this decision was partially financial in nature. Some Starz executives have said over the past year or two that they are focusing mostly on 3-4 season runs for a lot of their shows, which is an ideal way for them to save money. Many series, after all, get pricier as you progress deeper and deeper into their runs. (Still, you are doing a season 5 for another spin-off in Power Book III: Raising Kanan — why not this one?)

While it may be pretty baffling at this point to be saying goodbye the the Michael Rainey Jr. show, it is not necessarily the last time that we are going to be seeing any of these characters. There is a chance that someone ends up returning for a different show down the road; remember that Joseph Sikora has already hinted that Power Book IV: Force may not necessarily be the end of Tommy Egan’s journey. The same could be said for a lot of different characters from Ghost.

For now, let’s just say the following: Ghost proved itself to be big, bold, and all sorts of crazy over the past four seasons. We’re going to miss it with that in mind…

Are you disappointed that there is not a Power Book II: Ghost season 5 coming up soon on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

